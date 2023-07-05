Rajinikanth meets Maamannan director Mari Selvaraj, heaps praises on Udhayanidhi Stalin-Vadivelu’s film

Maamannan, the socio-political drama which features some fine talents in both its star cast and technical crew, has emerged as a massive critical and commercial success. The project, which is helmed by the acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, thoroughly impressed the cine-goers with its highly relevant theme, excellent making, and stellar performances.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and veteran actor-comedian Vadivelu play the lead roles in Maamannan, which features talented actor Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist. Keerthy Suresh appears as the female lead. Along with the fans, Maamannan has now impressed some of the most popular members of the film industry, including superstar Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth heaps praises on Maamannan, meets Mari Selvaraj

The legendary superstar, who has always made sure that he watches all relevant films that get released without fail, recently watched Maamannan at a private screening. As expected, Rajinikanth is thoroughly impressed with the making and performances and met director Mari Selvaraj to congratulate him. The veteran actor, who is a big admirer of Selvaraj's work, reportedly heaped praises on the film and its cast and crew, as he met the filmmaker at his residence.

Later, Rajnikanth took to his Twitter handle and penned a lovely note about the socio-political drama. "A wonderful work by Mari Selvaraj emphasizing equality. My heartfelt congratulations to him. My congratulations to Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi, and Fahadh Basil for their excellent performances," reads the superstar's post.

Check out Rajinikanth's Twitter post:

Mari Selvaraj thanks Rajinikanth with a special post

Mari Selvaraj, who met Rajinikanth at the latter's residence, was overwhelmed by the Jailer actor's amazing gesture. The director later took to his social media handles and shared some lovely pictures with the superstar, along with a moving note. "I express my gratitude and happiness from the bottom of my heart to our superstar @rajinikanth sir, who welcomed my third film, Maamannan, with great love and appreciation, just as he appreciated my first two films, Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan," translates the director's Twitter post.

Check out Mari Selvaraj's Twitter post, below:

About Maamannan

As you may know, Maamannan features veteran actor Vadivelu as the titular character, an MLA who belongs to an oppressed community in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi Stalin appears as Maamannan's estranged son Athiveeran aka Veera, while Keerthy Suresh appears as his love interest Leela. Fahadh Faasil, on the other hand, is playing the role of Rathnavelu, a feudal landlord who belongs to a dominant community.

AR Rahman, the Academy Award-winning musician composed the songs and original score for the project. The project features a stellar star cast including Lal, Azhagam Perumal, Vijayakumar, Sunil Reddy, Geetha Kailasam, Raveena Ravi, Ramakrishnan, and many others in the key roles. Mamannan is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin himself, under his home banner Red Giant Movies.

