Rajinikanth meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, donates Rs 50 lakh to CM Relief Fund to combat COVID 19

For the past few weeks, Kollywood celebrities have been donating generously to the Chief Minister’s relief fund as a contribution to help the state fight during the second wave of COVID 19. Today, a new piece of information has come up stating that Superstar Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at his office in Chennai and made a generous donation. The Darbar actor made a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as India battles the second wave of Coronavirus.

After making the donation, the Superstar addressed the media outside MK Stalin’s residence where he spoke about the donation and urged people to be careful at this tough time. Last week, Rajinikath’s daughter Soundarya, her husband Vishagan, father-in-law Vanangamudi and her sister-in-law visited CM Stalin at his office in Chennai and handed over the cheque of Rs 1 crore to him. Actor Ajith made a donation of Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, director Vetri Maaran too contributed for the CM Relief Fund to help Tamil Nadu fight the situation. Rajinikanth recently returned to Chennai after wrapping up the Hyderabad shooting schedule of Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Khushbu as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj and Soori will be seen in pivotal roles. Touted to be a rural entertainer, the Tamil film will release in theatres on November 4, 2021.

