Rajinikanth is mighty impressed with Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal; Lauds director Desingh Periyasamy

The director, however, stated that he was not happy about the leaked audio of his conversation with Rajinikanth.

Last night director Desingh Periyasamy took to his Twitter space and stated that he received a call from an important person and his film Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal was appreciated. He stated that he could not get over it and it is being repeated in his head again and again. While he did not reveal the name in his tweet, with the words used, fans could guess it was Rajinikanth and his tweet started making the rounds on social media.

The conversation between them both even leaked on social media. A few hours later, he tweeted another post and addressed the audio leak. He said he was totally unhappy about the audio leak and wished it did not happen. However, he thanked everyone who congratulated him and ended the post saying that everything would have happened for a good reason. He wrote, “Personally I am not happy about the audio leak. In fact, I did not even mention Thalaivar’s name in my tweet. But it happened”.

Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal, a fun-filled thriller, had Dulquer Salmaan as the lead actor. Ritu Varma was the female lead. The film also starred Rakshan and Niranjani Agathiyan and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film was released in Telugu too as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The film was received well by fans and critics alike. While the director has not yet announced his next film, fans are eagerly waiting for the same. Rajinikanth, meanwhile, will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe.

