Rajinikanth mobbed at Dehradun airport as Jailer releases; Fans hail 'no fashion, no stardom attitude'

As the world celebrates Rajinikanth's Jailer release today, he is off to the Himalayas for his spiritual journey. Just a day before the movie’s release, the superstar was clicked at Dehradun airport. As usual, he was in his simplest way, dressed up casually. Several fans mobbed him at the airport to meet him and click selfies.

Rajinikanth is not somebody who believes in airport fashion or anything. He opted for a basic white t-shirt and black trousers. A video of Rajinikanth from the airport has gone viral on social media and netizens can't stop praising him. His humility, down to nature and no starry tantrums always manage to win hearts.

In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen walking with airport security. A fan from behind, who is a priest came running and offered him a garland. The superstar graciously accepted it. Later, many fans mobbed and he kept his composure and accepted selfies. He also held a fan's hand and posed for a photo with a smile. This video proves enough why he is called the superstar.

According to reports, Rajinikanth is flying to the Himalayas to embark on spiritual sojourns. He has a tradition of embarking on spiritual sojourns to the serene Himalayas after completing every film. However, due to the pandemic, he couldn't do it for the last two years.

About Jailer

Rajinikanth is playing the role of an officer aka Jailer named Muthuvel Pandian in the dark comical thriller. The film opened up with a huge response as Jailer marks his first theatrical release after two years. Audiences are loving the film and have called it 'Rajinikanth's one-man show'.



The film has been produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth in the lead role with an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Vasanth Ravi. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography has been handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

