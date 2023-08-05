Rajinikanth, Mohanlal's fiery chemistry in Jailer's poster excites fans; Malayalam superstar reveals his role

As Rajinikanth's Jailer is gearing up for a grand release in five days, the makers released a new poster, leaving fans super excited. The makers of the film took to Twitter and released a new poster featuring Rajinikanth and Mohanlal together in one frame. The superstars can be seen sitting on a couch and having a conversation.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a poster featuring Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. The Malayalam superstar is playing a key role in the film. However, his character has been kept under wraps. He was not visible in the trailer as well. Fans are super curious to see what role he is playing in the film.

Sharing the poster, Sun Pictures wrote, "Superstar - Lalettan. Yarellam indha combo paaka waiting? 5 days to go for #Jailer storm in theatres! #JailerFromAug10."

Makers share new poster of Rajinikanth and Mohanlal ahead of Jailer release



Jailer trailer

The exclusion of Mohanlal from the trailer was the right call by the makers as it created excitement around his characters. Recently, during an interview, for the first time, the actor opened up about his role and said it will be an interesting character. The actor wishes to keep his role surprise till the film releases as he wants to stun the audiences with his big screen appearance.

A few days ago the trailer of Jailer was released and introduced audiences to Muthuvel Pandian, Rajinikanth’s character in the film. The trailer more or less gave away the story, but the basic plotline comparatively holds less significance. On August 10, Jailer will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Tamil film will be clashing at the box office with Malayalam film Jailer. The two films are in a legal battle over the same title and release date.

About Jailer

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar appears as the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal are also part of the film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project.

Vijay Kartik Kannan is the director of photography.

