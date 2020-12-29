  1. Home
Rajinikanth NOT joining politics: Karthik Subbaraj says Maybe we didn't deserve good political leader like you

In a three-page statement, Rajinikanth revealed that he is not joining politics and the decision has been painful.
After getting discharged from the hospital, superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter and announced a very big decision. In a three-page statement, Rajinikanth revealed that he is not joining politics due to his health. He also mentioned about how the shooting of his upcoming film had to be stopped due to his health. "My health conditions forced Sun Pictures' Kalanidhi Maran to reschedule the shooting, and it resulted in the loss of employment for a lot of workers and a loss of crores of rupees for the producers. It was all because of my health, and I see it as a warning given by god," he mentioned in his long statement.Â 

He further added, "I know what I've spoken, but I can't make others scapegoats for my problems. So, I cannot start a party, and cannot join politics. Only I know the pain I'm going through while writing these words." Meanwhile, fans and celebs from the film industry are in support of Petta star's decision of choosing health over politics. Twitter is filled with love and support for the superstar. Director Karthik Subbaraj also penned a note on Twitter.Â 

He wrote, "Thalaiva... Pls Don't feel bad... May be we didn't deserve a good political leader like you..... You are important to us Thalaiva... Take care & we will Love you as always Thalaiva."Â 

Check out what others have to say about Rajinikanth not joining politics:Â 

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has apologised to the members of his Rajini Makkal Mandram and his fans in a statement released today. The superstar was set to announce his political entry on December 31st.Â 

Also Read: Rajinikanth quits plans to enter politics; Cites bad health and pandemic situationÂ 

Read the full statement below:Â 

