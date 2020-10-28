Rajinikanth is not ready for politics before May '21 TN elections; Is health the reason?

Rajinikanth has been advised to be cautious by the doctors due to his kidney transplant surgery in 2016.

Rajinikanth's much-awaited political plunge has hit the headlines yet again and reportedly, he won't be launching his party before next TN elections in May '21. Rajinikanth's statement ahead of its official release has apparently leaked by a Tamil website. The statement reveals that Thalaiva's health can be the reason why he is not ready to get into politics yet. The Petta star has reconsidered his political plunge due to the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic. The 70-year-old actor has been advised to be cautious by the doctors due to his kidney transplant surgery in 2016.

According to the draft statement of Rajinikanth, which has been quoted by Outlook India, read: "Since that was not possible the alternative now would be to carry out my political campaign only through television, internet, and social media. But I doubt if there would be a popular uprising and support among the public for such an approach. And if I choose to launch the party the traditional way – through public meetings – and my health got affected midway it could disrupt all the plans. Also, my main concern is about the health of the people who would be attending such rallies."

In Dec 2017, the South superstar had announced that he would make his entry to politics. In March 2020, Rajinikanth grabbed the attention yet again after he held a press meet and stated he would nominate a suitable candidate for the Chief Minister’s post but COVID-19 has clearly changed all the plans.

The draft statement reportedly also adds that Rajinikanth will think again of his entry into politics in December. The statement has been reportedly leaked by his close advisors before making it public. Meanwhile, the Petta star has kept silent on the same.

As far as his next film is concerned, the makers wrapped up Annaatthe’s first schedule before the lockdown was imposed.

