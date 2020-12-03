  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rajinikanth officially announces his political entry; Says spiritual governance will be formed in Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and announced that he will launch the political party officially on December 31.
15264 reads Mumbai
Rajinikanth officially announces his political entry; Says spiritual governance will be formed in Tamil NaduRajinikanth officially announces his political entry; Says spiritual governance will be formed in Tamil Nadu
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a long wait, Rajinikanth has officially announced that he will be contesting in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021. He also stated that the party will be launched on December 31 and from January, he will be fully engaged in politics. Announcing the news, Rajinikanth said that the state of Tamil Nadu will witness a spiritual governance with complete support of people, which will be faithful and sincere to the people.

He wrote, “In the forthcoming assembly elections, Tamil Nadu will witness an honest, faithful, sincere and spiritual governance with people support. We will launch the party on December 31 and the work will start from January 2021”. As soon as this news came up, his followers started sharing it across all social media platforms, expressing their support to the superstar. It was anticipated that the actor will drop out of politics as he revealed in October this year that his doctors advised him not to enter politics at the time of pandemic.

Also Read: Prabhas to shoot for Adipurush & Nag Ashwin's new project simultaneously: Reports

See his tweet here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. The film’s shooting was happening at a brisk pace when the pandemic hit the globe and the makers halted to the shooting process. The film has four leading ladies including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. He was last seen in the cop drama Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Rajinikanth’s meets RMM secretaries to decide on political entry; Says he will make an announcement soon
Rajinikanth greets supporters after meeting district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram; See PHOTOS
#RajinikanthPoliticalEntry trends as the superstar is likely to make an announcement on November 30
Is Rajinikanth unwell and taking rest at his farmhouse? Here's the TRUTH
Annaatthe: Makers to wrap up the new schedule of Rajinikanth starrer in a month in Hyderabad?
Rajinikanth and STR come forward to help Tamil actor Thavasi for his cancer treatment