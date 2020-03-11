Rajinikanth to officially launch his political party tomorrow? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rajinikanth, who has been making statements about his political entry, is all set to launch his party tomorrow.

While we all are waiting for Rajinikanth’s entry to politics, media reports suggest that the actor is all set to officially launch his political party tomorrow. This comes after his meeting with the senior members of Rajini Makkal Mandram. According to a report in The Times of India, Rajinikanth has asked his party functionaries to be present in a marriage hall owned by him on Thursday at 9 AM. Various media reports suggest that Rajinikanth has everything ready to launch his party tomorrow.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, titled Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has an ensemble of cast list including Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish among the others. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City and Sun Pictures is bankrolling the film. The actor made headlines after a teaser of Discovery channel’s Man Vs Wild featuring him with the show host Bear Grylls was released.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film had Suniel Shetty as the main antagonist. Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas played the female leads. Yogi Babu was seen as the sidekick of Rajinikanth in Darbar. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film made headlines after distributors association alleged that it did not fetch them the profit that was expected of a Rajinikanth film.

Credits :The Times Of India

