Rajinikanth opens up on his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan; Says, 'I look up to how he is off camera also'

Superstar Rajinikanth was in Mumbai yesterday for the trailer launch of his much-awaited film, Darbar. The event was attended by the entire cast and crew sans Nayanthara. Suniel Shetty, director AR Murugadoss and others graced Darbar trailer launch event. At the event, Rajinikanth was seen candid like never before. The actor also spoke his heart out about his friendship with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Thalaiva also revealed about the three advices he received from Big B.

“Not only in front of the camera, I look up to how Amitabh Bachchan is off-camera also. There are many moments that define our friendship. He loves me. We were once in Tamil Nadu, and he told me that after 60 we must be very careful. These are the three things to remember: 1. Exercise every day. 2. Be busy every day and get out of your house every day. 3. Don’t enter politics. I have learnt all this from Amitji, but I couldn’t follow his third advice because of circumstances,” Rajinikanth said at Darbar trailer launch. How about seeing the two superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in one frame?



Coming back to Darbar, the film stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu among others. Set in the backdrop of Mumbai, Darbar sees Rajinikanth as a supercop again after two decades. The 167th film of Thalaiva is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Darbar is all set to hit the screens during Pongal 2020.

Check out Darbar trailer below:

