Rajinikanth opens up on his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan; Says, 'I look up to how he is off camera also'
Superstar Rajinikanth was in Mumbai yesterday for the trailer launch of his much-awaited film, Darbar. The event was attended by the entire cast and crew sans Nayanthara. Suniel Shetty, director AR Murugadoss and others graced Darbar trailer launch event. At the event, Rajinikanth was seen candid like never before. The actor also spoke his heart out about his friendship with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Thalaiva also revealed about the three advices he received from Big B.
Coming back to Darbar, the film stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu among others. Set in the backdrop of Mumbai, Darbar sees Rajinikanth as a supercop again after two decades. The 167th film of Thalaiva is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Darbar is all set to hit the screens during Pongal 2020.
Check out Darbar trailer below:
Add new comment