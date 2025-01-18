Rajinikanth opens up about getting his first-ever award as an actor, remembers how he developed ‘seeds of acting’ in school

Rajinikanth continues to remain an evergreen icon of the Indian film industry. With decades of presence in cinema, the actor has never failed to impress his fans with his charismatic screen presence.

Recently, a video message of him went viral on social media, where Thalaiva could be seen candidly opening up about his alma mater, the place where the first spark of his acting talent was ignited.

Shared by one of his fans on X (formerly Twitter), Rajinikanth, in his message, spoke fondly about his alma mater, APS Public School and College in Bangalore. He spoke in Kannada on the occasion of his school celebrating 90 years.

Check out the video here:

The actor went on to narrate how it was during his time at school that he bagged his first-ever award after delivering a standout performance in the play Chandala—a memory that remains etched in his heart forever.

He expressed, “During inter-school drama competitions, I would tell stories, act, and entertain my classmates. Teachers encouraged me to participate in drama. That recognition planted the seeds of my acting career.”

Furthermore, Rajinikanth reminisced about some of the places and vicinities around his school campus, which still hold fond memories for him. The actor mentioned enjoying a variety of sports during his school days.

In conclusion, the Coolie star expressed how the school has made invaluable contributions to shaping who he is today and played a significant role in his journey to becoming the superstar he is now.

Advertisement

On the work front, Rajinikanth has several exciting projects lined up, including Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and Nelson’s Jailer 2.

The teaser look from the latter created a viral sensation on the internet, with fans going gaga over his iconic role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

ALSO READ: Dhanush to collaborate with Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri for his next film? Here’s what we know