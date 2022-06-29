Rajinikanth pays homage to Meena's late husband Vidyasagar at her residence

Popular veteran actress Meena's husband Vidysagar passed away after suffering from a lung infection. Ever since the news came to light this morning, many celebs have been offering their condolences to Meena and her family. Superstar Rajinikanth, who acted with Meena in movies, also visited her residence in Chennai and paid homage to her husband.

As soon as Rajinikanth came to know about the sad news, he immediately called up Meena and offered condolences. He then soon took time from his schedule and visited her home to pay homage to Vidyasagar.

According to reports, Vidyasagar had been suffering from severe lung infection and was undergoing treatment for the same for the last few months. He passed away on Monday night at a private hospital in Chennai.

Actor Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Daggubati, Khushbu Sundar, Vishal, Manchu laksmi, and many others paid their tributes to the late Vidyasagar.

Also Read: Meena's husband Vidyasagar passes away due to lung infection

Actor Venkatesh, who had also worked with Meena in many movies and most recently in the Telugu versions of Drishyam, took to Twitter to share in his tribute.“Extremely sad and shocked by the demise of Vidyasagar gaaru! My heartfelt condolences to Meena gaaru and the entire family! Wishing them with all the strength to sail through this (sic),” he wrote.

Actor Khushbhu Sundar also took to Twitter to share her condolences. “Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family.

Meena tied the with Vidyasagar in June 2009, and they have a daughter Nainika. The little was played the role of Thalapathy Vijay's daughter in his 2016 cop drama titled Theri.