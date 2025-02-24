Rajinikanth pays homage to former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary; says ‘memories live on’

J. Jayalalithaa is arguably one of the most popular Chief Ministers Tamil Nadu has ever had, having been elected to the post six times by the state's citizens. It is well known that she began her career as an actress, often starring alongside M.G. Ramachandran.

February 24 marks the 77th birth anniversary of the late actress and leader. To commemorate the occasion, superstar Rajinikanth visited Jayalalithaa’s residence, Veda Nilayam, in Poes Garden, Chennai. The Jailer actor was warmly greeted by the former CM’s niece, Deepa, before paying his tribute by laying a garland on her portrait.

Unsurprisingly, photos and videos from Rajinikanth’s visit quickly went viral on social media.

Check out the video below:

Rajinikanth also spoke to the media after his visit, revealing that this was his fourth time at Veda Nilayam. He recalled his first visit in 1977 when he was supposed to act alongside Jayalalithaa. As part of the casting process, the actress had requested to meet him in person, though the film ultimately did not materialize.

He further shared that his second visit was to invite her to the inauguration of Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, a marriage hall he had built. The third time, he had gone to invite her to his daughter’s wedding.

The Vettaiyan actor expressed deep admiration for Jayalalithaa, acknowledging her lasting impact on both Tamil cinema and Tamil Nadu’s politics. Sentimental about their memories, Rajinikanth stated that her legacy continues to live on in his heart.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently filming Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and more in key roles. Speculation suggests that Coolie will hit theaters around August this year.

The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Girish Gangadharan handles the cinematography, while Philomin Raj takes charge of editing.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that after Coolie, Rajinikanth will reunite with director Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The makers recently unveiled the film’s announcement teaser, heightening anticipation among fans.