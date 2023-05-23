Rajinikanth pays respects to Sarath Babu at his Chennai's residence; Suriya, Sushasini attend last rites

Rajinikanth paid his last respects to actor Sarath Babu, who passed away on Monday. The superstar visited the late actor's house in Chennai and paid his respects before the funeral. The actor called Sarath Babu his 'dear friend and good man'. Suriya, veteran actress Suhasini and Radhika Sarathkumar also paid their last respects too.

Rajinikanth also spoke to the media outside Sarath Babu's house and remembered the late actor. He said, "He (Sarath Babu) was a good man. I never saw him angry. All of his films were a very big hit. He was very affectionate towards me. I feel sad on his demise. He always used to be worried about me smoking cigarettes. He used to keep asking me to quit smoking and take care of my health and live a long life. "

Rajinikanth also narrated an incident while shooting with Sarath Babu for Annamalai and said, "You must have all seen the lengthy dialogue in the challenge scenes at his house in Annamalai. It took ten to fifteen takes and it didn't come out properly with emotion. Sarath Babu called me and made me sit and gave me a cigarette. And after that, my shot went well. I'm saying all of this out of love. It's really heartbreaking to see a person who used to take care of my health is no more. He is such a wonderful person. May his soul rest in peace."

Rajinikanth offers condolences to Sarath Babu

On Monday, Rajinikanth also took to Twitter and bid his goodbye to Sarath Babu with a heartfelt tribute note. He tweeted, “Today I lost my close friend and wonderful man, Sarathbabu. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace."

About Sarath Babu's demise

Sarath Babu passed away on Monday, at the age of 71 in Hyderabad. The actor took his last breath while receiving treatment at the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Last month, he got admitted to Hyderabad Hospital for the treatment of multi-organ failure. Sarath Babu reportedly took his last breath due to sepsis in his whole body and multiple organ failure.

The funeral is slated to take place on Tuesday, May 23, at 3 pm. Sarath Babu's mortals have been kept at his residence for family and friends to pay their respects. Apart from Rajinikanth, Suriya Radhika Sarathkumar, Sushasini, and other celebs also visited Sarath Babu to attend the last rites. Suriya paid his last respects at Sarath Babu's residence.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71