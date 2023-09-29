Rajinikanth pens a surprise letter for Raghava Lawrence, P. Vasu; congratulates Chandramukhi 2 crew

The Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P. Vasu, hit the silver screens on September 28 and has received mostly positive reviews. The film is a prequel to the 2005 horror comedy film that starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead and was helmed by the same director.

Chandramukhi 2 was subject to high expectations from the audience owing to the cult status that its predecessor has earned over the years. And, as per audience reports, the film has more or less delivered as well. The film received praise for the actors’ performances, as well as the background score composed by M.M. Keeravani.

However, the biggest acknowledgement for the makers came today, when Rajinikanth himself wrote a letter to P. Vasu, Raghava Lawrence, and all others involved in making the film, congratulating them on the film’s success.

A loose translation of his letter would be: “I heartily congratulate Shri. P. Vasu, who took his massively successful film in a completely new direction, giving cinephiles a beautiful entertainer, and my brother Raghava Lawrence who has acted wonderfully, as well as the entire cast and crew of the film.”

Raghava Lawrence was quick to reply to the Petta actor, stating that the surprise note from Rajinikanth made his day. He said that Thalaivar’s encouragement means the world to him. Raghava Lawrence also shared a photo of the two of them together.

Chandramukhi 2 tells the story of the incident that took place 150 years prior to the Rajinikanth starrer. It tells the story of King Vettaiyan, who falls in love with the dancer Chandramukhi and takes her captive against her wishes, and the revenge that Chandramukhi plots on the monarch.

The initial response of the audience seems to be pointing in a positive direction, where they said that the film is a good family entertainer. Massive praises were showered over Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of Chandramukhi, as well as Raghava Lawrence and Vadivelu, who returned to comedy after quite some time.

Although the film received praise with respect to the background scores, the audience reported that they were unhappy with the songs. They said they expected something iconic like the song Rara from the 2005 film. Some also criticized the film saying it became predictable after a point of time, following the same plot as the film that came out 18 years ago.

