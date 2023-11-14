Rajinikanth pens heartfelt note for makers of Jigarthanda DoubleX; Karthik Subbaraj REACTS

Superstar Rajinikanth, who previously worked with director Karthik Subbaraj in 2019 for the film Petta has shared a heartfelt note for the whole cast and crew of the film Jigarthanda DoubleX. The film which stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is currently running successfully in theaters.

The note penned by the Superstar himself was shared by director Karthik Subbaraj on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The note expresses how the film made Rajnikanth thoroughly enjoy it and be amazed at the film.

Rajinikanth congratulates the team of Jigarthanda DoubleX

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Rajinikanth initially wrote, “Amazing work by Karthik Subbaraj, a different story and plot. The new kind of scenes in this film are something that cinema fans haven’t seen before.”

The superstar also lauded the performances given by the two leads, Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. He wondered if Lawrence could always act like this too and applauded him. Moreover, he added, “Be it a villain, comedy or character role, SJ Suryah would always perform it greatly. He’s a combination of all three aspects.”

Talking about the film’s music, Superstar also praised music composer Santhosh Narayanan and said, Santhosh Narayanan is the king of composing different music for different films. Bringing the film to life with his music, he proves that he is truly a master music composer in this film.”

He also added to the compliments for the Elephant which was used in the film, performing as if in competition with the actors too. He ended the note by saying, “I am proud of you Karthik Subbaraj. My hearty congratulations to Karthik Subbaraj and the Team.”

Rajinikanth’s Workfront

Rajinikanth is currently working on the TJ Gnanavel directorial film, tentatively called Thalaivar 170. The film which is said to be focused on the story of a retired Muslim cop has an ensemble cast of actors which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil and many more.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film tentatively called Thalaivar 171. The film is still in its pre-production stage with cast names like Mammootty, Raghava Lawrence and Prithviraj Sukumaran going around.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's Diwali this year with grandsons Yatra, Linga at home is all things sweet and fun; see PICS