Rajinikanth pens heartfelt note for SP Balasubrahmanyam: 'Never dreamt Annaatthe will be last song for me'

The first single from Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been released. It is titled Annaatthe Annaatthe and is crooned by late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. As this song marks the last collaboration of SPB and Rajinikanth, the superstar took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note remembering the singer for his being his voice for many years.

Sharing the first single, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and wrote in Tamil, which is loosely translated, "For 45 years SP Balasubrahmanyam lived as my voice, and while shooting for the song, I never even dreamt that the song would turn out to be his last one for me. My beloved SPB will continue to live with his lovable voice."



45 வருடங்கள் என் குரலாக வாழ்ந்த எஸ்பிபி அவர்கள் அண்ணாத்தே படத்தில் எனக்காகப் பாடிய பாடலின் படப்பிடிப்பின் போது, இதுதான் அவர் எனக்குப் பாடும் கடைசிப் பாடலாக இருக்கும் என்று நான் கனவில் கூட நினைக்கவில்லை. என் அன்பு எஸ்பிபி தன் இனிய குரலின் வழியாக என்றும் வாழ்ந்து கொண்டே இருப்பார். — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 4, 2021

SP Balasubrahmanyam sang many songs for Rajinikanth in his films and some of the iconic songs for the superstar are Athaanda Idhaana, Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalaali, Vandhenda Paalkaaran, and more. SPB also sang for Rajinikanth's previous film Darbar- Chumma Kizhi and Mass Marna with Anirudh Ravinchander. With Annaatthe Annaatthe song, the four decades of collaboration has come to an end.

Annaatthe Annaatthe is the first lyrical single and is a perfect peppy festival song. It features Rajinikanth in his absolute best swag and aura in the soulful voice of SP Balasubrahmanyam. The song is already taking the internet on fire and is also trending on Twitter.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is set for theatrical release on the 4th of November, on the occasion of Diwali.