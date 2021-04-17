Rajinikanth pens heartfelt note for Vivek; Says the days when they worked together are unforgettable

Rajinikanth and Vivek shared the screen space in the popular Kollywood film Sivaji.

As the whole state of Tamil Nadu is shocked with the news of actor Vivek’s demise, celebrities are tweeting and expressing their tribute to the actor. Since morning, many celebrities including Khushbu Sundar Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj have been sharing their condolence messages on social media. Now Rajinikanth has penned a heartfelt note on his Twitter space while offering his condolence to Vivek’s family.

Rajinikanth wrote, “Chinna Kalaivaanar, social activist and my close friend Vivek's demise has broken my heart. The days when I worked with him for the film Sivaji are unforgettable. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace”. Rajinikanth and Vivek shared the screen space in the Kollywood film Sivaji directed by Shankar Shanmugam. Vivek breathed his last on the early hours of Saturday. He was admitted to a Chennai-based private hospital on Friday after he complained of uneasiness.

#RipVivek pic.twitter.com/MSYVv9smsY — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 17, 2021

Vivek received his first shot of COVID 19 vaccination on Thursday at a government hospital. After receiving the vaccination, Vivek urged everyone to do the same. Apart from his acting skills, Vivek is also known for his social activities. He has advocated planting trees very often, and has been one among the first celebrities to spread awareness during the time of crisis like COVID 19 and dengue. He was also a huge fan of late President APJ Abdul Kalam and made it a point to follow Kalam’s dreams by offering financial aid to several students. The demise of Vivek is indeed a huge loss for Tamil Nadu.

