Rajinikanth pens a heartfelt thank you note to his fans and media friends for wishing him on his birthday

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and shared a heartfelt thank you note to all those who wished him on his birthday.

On the birthday of Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth, Twitter was filled with wishes, photos and videos of the actor as fans and celebrities shared their wishes to him. Thanking everyone for their wishes, Rajinikanth penned a note, where he mentioned that his fans from across the world are the whole reason for his living. He also specifically thanked PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam and MK Stalin.

He wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, MK Stalin and all my friends from the state and central governments for wishing me on my birthday. Other than this, I also thank my co workers and media friends for enthusiastically wishing me on my birthday. I wholeheartedly thank my fans from across the world who are the reason for my living for wishing me on my birthday.”

See his Tweet here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe by Siruthai Siva. It was revealed by the makers today and the film’s shooting will be restarted from December 15. While it is not revealed as to when is Rajinikanth joining the sets, media reports suggest that he will join in the month of January. The film has four actresses as leading ladies – Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. While Prakash Raj will be seen playing a crucial role in the film, it also stars Soori and Sathish in some key roles.

