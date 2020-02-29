Rajinikanth: This PHOTO of the Annaatthe actor with former co star Sunil Varma is unmissable; Take a look

We have come across an unseen picture of Rajinikanth with his former co-star Sunil Varma on Instagram. Check out the picture of the two actors posing together.

South superstar Rajinikanth does not need any introduction. He is someone who enjoys a massive fan following not only down in the South but the entire country. Known for his humble nature, the Petta actor is currently on cloud nine as his latest release Darbar has fared well at the box office. Not only that, the superstar is back to work again and is gearing up for his next movie titled Annaatthe. The shooting for this movie has been going on at full pace.

As we speak of this, we have come across an unseen picture of Rajini Sir with his former co-star Sunil Varma which is unmissable. The two of them have previously worked together in many movies including the 2008 Telugu drama Kathanayakudu. Apart from that, Sunil is known for giving stellar performances in movies like Magadheera, Tadakha, Poola Rangadu, and many others. The picture which we are talking about is a selfie of the two actors posing together while flashing their widest smiles.

Check out the picture of Rajinikanth and Sunil Varma below:

Talking about Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Annaatthe, it has been produced by Kalanithi Maran and is directed by Siva. The movie also features Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Meena, Sathish, Soori, and Vela Ramamoorthy in significant roles. The current shooting schedule of the family entertainer is underway in Hyderabad. If media reports are to be believed, the next shooting schedule for the movie is going to be commenced in Kolkata or Pune.

(ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls to be aired on THIS date; Watch Video)

Credits :Instagram

Read More