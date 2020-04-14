Rajinikanth posts an EMOTIONAL video to Tamil people residing outside India

Taking to his social media space, Rajinikanth requested NRI Tamil people to follow orders imposed by their respective governments to contain the COVID 19 situation.

Taking to his social media space, superstar Rajinikanth has posted a video message to his fans residing outside India. In the video, the actor requested NRI Tamil people to follow the rules imposed by the respective government amid COVID 19 outspread, and stated that it would be the apt gift that they could do for everyone in the world. He also wished them a happy Tamil New Year and wished them all success.

Following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus, several celebrities have been taking to social media to spread awareness among people in order to contain the virus. Rajinikanth has been actively posting awareness messages on his social media handles. On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss directorial Darmar. The cop thriller had Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as leading ladies. The revenge drama had Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as the main antagonist and Yogi Babu played Rajinikanth's sidekick.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as female leads. While some suggest that the film will be a rural drama, no information on the film's genre has been officially released yet. Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key role in Annaatthe. The film's shooting has been postponed citing the outbreak of Coronavirus. D Iman has been roped in to compose music for the film.

