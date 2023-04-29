Rajinikanth praises Balakrishna at Sr NTR's centenary event; Says what he can do, even Amitabh Bachchan can't

Rajinikanth attended the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of late superstar and politician NT Rama Rao. The superstar graced the event as chief guest along with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Nandamuri Balakrishna. The event took place in Vijayawada and several pics have taken the internet by fire. His speech also caught a lot of attention as he remembered the influence NTR had on his life, spoke fondly about his son Balakrishna and also heaped praises.

Speaking at the event Rajinikanth said what Nandamuri Balakrishna does on screen can never be done by Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan. He also added Telugu people see an image of NTR in Balayya and that's why everybody loves him. "My friend (Balayya) kills with his single look. With a single eye blink, a vehicle can blast and go up to 30 feet high. It cannot be done by Rajinikanth, Amitabh, Shah Rukh Khan, or Salman Khan. The public won’t accept it if we do that kind of stuff.”

“If Balayya does that, the audience will accept it. The Telugu audience doesn’t see him as Balayya, they see late NTR in Balayya. He is a kind-hearted person. I pray to God that he will serve more in films and politics,” Rajinikanth concluded.

Rajinikanth also remembered NT Rama Rao and shared the legendary and his films acted as a big influence in his life. The Superstar because of NTR's Lava Kusha, he came to Madras Institute to act. The Jailer actor was so mesmerised by NTR’s portrayal of Duryodhana in Sri Krishna Pandaveeyam that he learned Telugu with friends by watching the film repeatedly. “When I was a bus conductor and we performed a play called Kurukshtram for our cultural event, I only imitated NTR. Audiences clapped, and my friends encouraged me to act and said I would be a great villain after Rajanala, Mukkamala..That’s the reason I came to the film institute in Madras to act.”



Rajinikanth will be seen next in the upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission. Jailer also stars Shivrajkumar, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

