Rajinikanth praises ‘fantastic’ team of Dorothy after watching the film: ‘I was searching for this Karthik Subbaraj’

Dorothy, starring Rishikanth and Sananth in the lead roles, was recently released in theatres and has received a notable response from audiences. Following the film’s release, superstar Rajinikanth invited the team to his residence to celebrate the film and praised their work.

Dorothy: Rajinikanth praises entire team at his home after watching film

Taking to social media, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj shared a couple of pictures from Rajinikanth ’s residence. Sharing his experience, the director wrote, “Thalaivaaaaa.... ‘Fantastic..Beautiful... Mindblowing!!' Thalaivar Loveeedd Dorothy and spoke in detail for an hour appreciating every aspect of the film.... Can't ask for more....”

He further added, “Will forever remember the conversation & him saying..... ‘I was searching for this Karthik Subbaraj… Hat's off’... Am flying. Love you Thalaiva...”

Here’s the post:

Set in the 1980s, Dorothy follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, who grow up as henchmen under Subbu’s father, Whistle Veeraiah. Their lives take a tragic turn when Dorothy, Subbu’s sister-in-law, passes away under mysterious circumstances. Following her demise, Subbu reveals her true gender identity but is rejected and driven out by her family. Flashbacks reveal that Dorothy had supported Subbu in embracing her true self.

Determined to protect the family’s honour, Veeraiah hires Karthi to kill Subbu. However, Karthi struggles to carry out the order as they travel together and gradually confronts his feelings for her. The rest of the film explores their emotional journey and the choices they make.

Apart from Sananth and Rishikanth, Keerthy Suresh plays a co-lead role in the film. Ramachandran Durairaj, Muthazhagi, Jeeva Subramanian, Muthukumar, and others appear in key roles. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj , the film features music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is set to return in the lead role in Jailer 2 . Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel follows “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian as he searches the idol robbery network following the events of the first film, taking on powerful figures with the help of his trusted allies.

The film features Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and others in key roles. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are set to reprise their roles, while Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to make cameo appearances. The film is scheduled for release on October 15, 2026.

Looking ahead, the superstar also has projects such as Dharman and KHxRK in his lineup.

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