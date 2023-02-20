Rajinikanth promises to fulfil last wish of Mayilsamy as he pays respect; Says 'regret not taking his call'

Rajinikanth paid tribute to his good friend and comedian Mayilsamy, who passed away on February 19. The superstar mourned the loss and said his demise is the biggest loss to the film industry and humanity. He also said he regrets not picking up Mayilsamy's phone and promised to fulfill his last wish.

Rajinikanth visited Mayilsamy's house, on Sunday and paid his last respects. He also offered condolences to the family and spoke to the media about his bond with Mayilsamy. The Petta actor said, "Mayilsamy was one of my close friends. I knew him when he was 23-24. He grew up from being a mimicry artist to an actor. He was a huge fan of MGR and a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. We used to meet often. I ask him about cinema but he used to talk about only two people - MGR and Lord Shiva. We were close friends, but we did not act in many films. I don't know why. He used to go to Tiruvannamalai every year for Karthigai Deepam. When he witnesses the crowd, he used to feel happy as if they had come for the first show of his film. That was his devotion. He used to call me and wish me on Karthigai Deepam. Last time, when he called, I couldn't pick up the call as I was at work. He called thrice. And then I thought, I'll apologise to him when I talk to him the next time. But, I forgot. Now, he is no more."