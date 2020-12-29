Rajinikanth quits plans to enter politics; Cites bad health and pandemic situation

In his statement, Rajinikanth has stated that he will serve the people by all means without entering politics.

In what came as an unexpected twist in the political aspiration of Rajinikanth, the Superstar has tweeted that he has decided to not enter politics. In a three-page long statement, he stated that he was ready to sacrifice his own life for the people. He added that his decision will affect his followers, due to which he has decided to take a step back. He mentioned in his statement that he will serve the people by all means without entering politics.

His statement read, “People will have opinions on my decision to not enter politics. But I don't want to make my followers scapegoat for people's opinions. I request my followers and Rajini Makkal Mandram members to forgive me, as they will be disappointed. All the efforts that my followers took in the three years, even during the pandemic will not be wasted. Rajini Makkal Mandram will function as always. I will serve my people without entering politics and stand up for them if any unjust is done”.

See his statement here:

Also Read: GV Prakash Kumar shares photo with AR Rahman’s mother; Says his granny will always be their queen

Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital last week after he had blood pressure fluctuations. He was receiving treatment in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad for about three days. His health went for a toll when he was observing self quarantine after four crew members from his upcoming film Annaatthe tested positive for COVID 19. The shooting process was brought to a halt. In November, Rajinikanth made the headlines after he announced that he would contest in the upcoming Assembly Elections.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×