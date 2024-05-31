Rajinikanth reaches Uttarakhand; reveals why he continues his spiritual journey to the Himalayas

Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, aka Rajinikanth, is on a spiritual trip to the Himalayas. The superstar of Indian cinema has reached Uttarakhand, and a photo of him has surfaced on social media.

During his visit to North, Rajinikanth, in an interaction with ANI said, “Every year I used to get new experience that made me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, I will get new experiences”.

The first look of his voyage displays him dressed in white kurta and mundu with saffron shawl and turban.

Check out the photo below:

The fans are well aware of his annual sacred trips. It is due to his spiritual beliefs that the iconic actor embarks on a pilgrimage trip to the Himalayas every year.

Just like his beliefs, his spiritual journeys know no bounds. He was also spotted seeking blessings in BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi.

Rajinikanth was last seen on the big screen as Moideen Bhai in the Tamil sports drama Lal Salaam. The film was written and directed by his daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming movies

Up next, the veteran actor will be seen in Vettaiyan. Director T. J. Gnanavel is set to direct Rajinikanth next, who previously made the highly acclaimed Tamil film Jai Bhim. The film is scheduled to release in October 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Titled Thalaivar 170 initially, the film has a fabulous cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and others.

Bachchan and Rajinikanth recently finished their shooting schedule for Vettaiyan in Mumbai. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for the film. He has already set a high benchmark after the huge success of Jailer.

Meanwhile, the teaser for Vettaiyan generated a huge buzz among Thalaivar’s fans.

Vettaiyan Teaser

Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Coolie is another highly anticipated venture in Rajinikanth’s filmography. Recently, the makers released a promotional video to announce the title of Thalaivar 171. Anirudh Ravichander is also associated with the film.

Coolie Title Teaser

Veteran actor Sathyaraj reportedly is a part of Coolie team and is set to collaborate with the superstar after almost four decades. Coolie is a standalone film and is not a part of LCU, aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh-led Raghu Thatha to have box office clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2; to release on Independence Day