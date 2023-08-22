Rajinikanth REACTS to criticism for touching CM Yogi Adityanath's feet

Rajinikanth's recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow has swirled a controversy on the internet. The actor touching CM Yogi's feet triggered a debate on social media and left netizens perplexed by this act. The superstar has now reacted to the criticism he has been receiving and clarified.

Rajinikanth justifies touching CM Yogi Adityanath's feet after backlash

Rajinikanth spoke to the media as he returned to Chennai and explained why he touched Yogi's feet. He said that it's his habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis. The actor was quoted saying, "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only."

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a picture of him with Rajinikanth and wrote, "Courtesy meeting with eminent film actor Mr. Rajinikanth at my official residence in Lucknow today."



Rajinikanth on a spiritual journey

Rajinikanth has been on a spiritual journey. Ahead one day of Jailer's release, he jetted off to the Himalayas for a spiritual sojourn. He visited Kedarnath temple, Rajarappa temple and etc. From Uttarakhand, Ranchi to Uttar Pradesh, the actor was on a move for many days. After meeting CM Yogi at his residence, the superstar also met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow.

The Darbar actor has a tradition of embarking on spiritual sojourn to the serene Himalayas after completing every film. The actor resumed his spiritual journey after a long time as he earlier taken a break due to health concerns and the pandemic.



About Jailer

Rajinikanth's Jailer is roaring at the box office. The action-drama crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office and became the second film of Rajinikanth to reach the Rs 500 crore club after 2.0. The film marked the first theatrical release of the superstar after two years and what a massive response. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features a star-studded cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

