Rajinikanth: This is the REASON why Prithviraj Sukumaran refused to direct the Darbar actor

Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran has recently revealed the reason behind refusing to direct superstar Rajinikanth. Read further for more details about the same.

Kollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran can be considered a superstar not only in terms of acting but also in terms of directing and producing films. He is currently one of the most sought – after actors of the South film industry and also enjoys a massive fan following. Prithviraj is now being flooded with offers for directing movies after the success of Mohanlal starrer Lucifer which marked his directorial debut. However, the Vaasthavam actor is still to give a nod for the same yet.

Recently, in an interaction with his fans at an event, Prithviraj revealed that he had to turn down an offer for directing a movie starring superstar Rajinikanth. He also stated that he had written a long letter apologizing to the Darbar actor for the same. The Kaaviya Thalaivan actor said that he was given this offer right after Lucifer’s release but he could not take it up because of his commitments for Aadujeevitham in which he plays the male lead.

Talking about Rajinikanth, the superstar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Darbar. Considered to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2020, it also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. Darvar has been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran and is directed by AR Murugadoss. It is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2020. For the unversed, Rajinikanth will be portraying the role of a cop in this much – awaited movie.

Credits :Times of India

