Rajinikanth refuses to apologise for his statement about the Periyar rally held in 1971

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Darbar, said during a press meet that he would not apologise fro his statement about a Periyar rally.

After Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth was asked to apologise for his statement on a rally held by social reformer Periyar, the actor presented a newspaper copy from 1971 in front of the press and stated that he made his statements based on what he read in newspapers. He also refused to issue an apology and stated that he still stands by his statement.

For the unversed, a complaint was made against Rajinikanth by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam for 'spreading false information' about social reformer Periyar. While talking in an event for his film Darbar, Rajinikanth reportedly said that during a rally held by Periyar EVR in 1971, in Tamil Nadu's Salem, idols of Lord Rama and Sita were paraded in an offensive way. Mani, who is the president of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, stated that Rajini's claims were not true. Mani had filed the complaint and demanded a public apology from Rajinikanth. An FIR has been filed under Section 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 505 (Statements conducting public mischief) of Indian Penal Code.

On the work front, Rajinikanth’s next film, Thalaivar 168, is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is being produced by Sun Pictures. Thalaivar 168 also has Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Soori in key roles. Darbar, which was the latest outing of the actor, is being received well by audience. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film has Nayanthara as the female lead. Darbar was bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

