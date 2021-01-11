Rajinikanth releases statement after protest in Chennai seeks him to join politics: Don’t force, cause me pain

Fans held an agitation, in Valluvar Kottam, Chennai, and many also stated they will not vote in the upcoming election if Rajinikanth does not start his own party.

Thousands of fans and well-wishers of superstar Rajinikanth gathered yesterday in Chennai and demanded that he should enter politics. The fans asked Rajinikanth to reconsider his decision to enter politics. Fans held a protest, in Valluvar Kottam, Chennai, and many also stated they will not vote in the upcoming election if Rajinikanth does not start his own party. Fans holding posters and banners of the superstar kept repeating his slogan "Now or never."

Now a day after the protest, Rajinikanth has released a statement saying that his decision will not change and that people should stop forcing him to enter politics. His statement in Tamil loosely translates, "My heartfelt thanks to those who did not participate in the protest, in line with the leadership request. I have already elaborated on the reasons as to why I am not entering politics now. I have announced my decision. I humbly request you all to not conduct such events and force me to enter politics and cause me pain."

After getting discharged from the hospital, the Petta star, on December 29, released a statement that mentioned he will not be joining politics. A part of his statement read, "I know what I've spoken, but I can't make others scapegoats for my problems. So, I cannot start a party, and cannot join politics. Only I know the pain I'm going through while writing these words."

