Rajinikanth releases statement on Dadasaheb Phalke win; Remembers late director K Balachander

Rajinikanth will receive his Dadasaheb Phalke Award in New Delhi tomorrow, October 25. Ahead of the big event, Rajinikanth interacted with the media outside his house in Chennai While speaking about winning the award, Rajinikanth also remembered late director K Balachander since he made his acting debut with his film Apoorva Ragangal in 1975.

He said, "I'm very happy that I won the Dadasaheb Phalke award. I never expected that I'd get the award. I'm sad that KB sir (K Balachandar) is not alive when I get this award." The Darbar actor also released a statement thanking the Indian government. He also announced his daughter Soundarya's new app launch.

"Second, my daughter Soundarya Vishagan, by her independent efforts has pioneered the making of a very useful app for people called "HOOTE" and she is going to introduce it to the world from India. People can now express through their voice their thoughts, wishes and ideas just like they do in writing in any language of their choice. I am very happy to launch this innovative, useful and the first of its kind the "HOOTE APP" in my voice (sic)," the statement read.

Meanwhile, fans of the superstar are looking forward to the grand release of his film, Annaatthe. Directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is releasing this Diwali on November 4, 2021.

The much-awaited film also has Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh with Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori in prominent roles.

