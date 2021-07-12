Rajinikanth releases statement on Rajini Makkal Mandram: It will no longer function

Superstar Rajinikanth took to twitter and released a statement saying he has no intentions of entering into politics in the future. Therefore, Rajini Makkal Mandram will no longer function.

Last year in December, superstar Rajinikanth announced that he will not be launching his political party. In a three-page statement that he posted on Twitter, the Darbar actor also penned an apology note stating, "Only I know the pain of announcing this decision." Now months later, Rajinikanth has shared another statement about his organisation on Rajini Makkal Mandram. He released a statement saying he has no intentions of entering into politics in the future. Therefore, Rajini Makkal Mandram will no longer function. "What we expected didn't happen due to the prevailing situation. I don't have an idea of entering politics again," Rajinikanth wrote as he shared about running the organisation for good deeds and as a fans' welfare association. He further added that the secretaries, associates, deputy secretaries and executive committee members in the RMM will continue to work for time being. Rajinikanth met the members of the RMM in Chennai this morning and announced the decision. Read out the full statement below:

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in Annaatthe, which is directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The 70-year-old actor recently wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of the film and had headed to the USA for a regular health check-up. He returned to Chennai only last week.

Annaatthe also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as the female leads, and Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy in prominent roles.

