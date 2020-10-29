Rajinikanth releases a statement on rumours of the leaked letter about his formal political entry

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections in 2021, Rajinikanth decided to comment and clear the speculations regarding his political plunge.

After all the speculations and anticipation over Rajinikanth's political entry, the superstar has released a statement on Twitter regarding the same. A day after a leaked letter, that was reportedly drafted by Tamil Superstar, the Petta star has cleared the air stating "The letter is not mine but the information on my health and doctors' advice is true." In his statement, Rajinikanth said, "I shall discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and shall announce my political stand at an appropriate time." The Petta star has clarified on the leaked letter, which he disowns and is currently thinking over his entry into politics due to his health.

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections in 2021, Rajinikanth decided to comment and clear the speculations regarding his political plunge. Meanwhile, the leaked letter stated that Petta star has reconsidered his political plunge due to the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic. It further stated Rajinikanth has been advised to be cautious by the doctors due to his kidney transplant surgery in 2016. The statement was apparently leaked by his close advisors before making it public.

Read Rajinikanth's official statement on the same below:

pic.twitter.com/kcrG3ImCvA — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 29, 2020

As far as his upcoming film is concerned, the makers of Rajinikanth starrer wrapped up Annaatthe’s first schedule before the lockdown was imposed. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the superstar's coming film will feature many actors including Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori. The shooting of the film went on floors last year in December and the team has reportedly resumed the shoot from October 10. However, there is no official confirmation if Rajinikanth will be joining the shoot anytime soon.

Credits :Twitter

