Rajinikanth remembers Puneeth Rajkumar; Fans slam him as he pays homage through daughter's app

Rajinikanth has penned a note to pay tribute to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The Annaatthe actor also shared an audio link uploaded on his daughter Soundarya's app. He wrote, "I cannot accept that you are not Puneet Rest in peace my child." Rajinikanth's tweet has not gone well among many and are in shock for paying homage to promote the app.

A Twitter user commented, "Shocked.. Legend like you should not use grievance message for App Promotion." Another wrote, "Now condolence also in Hoote App. Ithu ungalukkey overaa illaya Sir. Or @soundaryaarajni whoever is handling this id."

A lot of fans have slammed Soundarya Rajinikanth for using Puneeth Rajkumar's demise to promote her new app. Many are curious to know about the person managing Rajinikanth's twitter account.

For the unversed, in 2002 after the blockbuster success of Appu, Puneeth and the team arranged a grand event graced by Superstar Rajinikanth as a chief guest.

During his speech, Rajinikanth was all praise for Puneeth. He had said, "I watched the film with Appu (Puneeth). And I realised, he was still a lion cub but he was already roaring. And it got me excited to look forward to the things he was going to accomplish in future. He stunned everyone with the opening fight and song. He was not getting applause because he was Dr Rajkumar’s son. But, that applause was for his talent."

The Kannada actor passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29. He was 46.

