Rajinikanth to return from the US tomorrow post medical check-up?

Rajinikanth arrived in the US from Chennai on June 19 for a medical examination. There, he was examined at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. After completing this, Rajinikanth rested in the United States for a few days. The photos taken by the fans with Rajinikanth at that time went viral on social media. Media reports say that Rajinikanth is set to return to Chennai tomorrow morning. Rajinikanth was accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya on the trip.

Earlier, lyricist Vairamuthu had taken to Twitter and said that Rajinikanth had called him from the States and told him he was doing fine. This cheered fans a great deal. Rajinikanth would next be seen in Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva and also starring Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and others in the lead roles. D Imman composes the music for the flick that is produced by Sun Pictures. It is said that post Rajinikanth’s return, he is likely to dub for his portions in Annaatthe which is scheduled for a November 4 (Deepavali) release.

Trade is abuzz that Annaatthe might clash with Ajith’s Valimai though no official word has come on the same. Valimai is directed by H Vinoth and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The venture is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Valimai is said to star as the female lead although one hasn’t seen any sort of promotional material or photos featuring her from the film as yet. Updates from Valimai, which fans have been badly yearning for, are said to come real soon.

