Rajinikanth returns to Chennai after a spiritual journey in Ranchi; Expresses his happiness in Hindi

While Jailer is making records at the box office, Rajinikanth is headed to the Himalayas for a spiritual journey and is currently in Ranchi. The actor visited Rajarappa temple and then met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan. Now, the superstar spoke to the media as he headed back to Chennai.

Rajinikanth heads back home after spiritual journey in the Himalayas and Ranchi

The veteran actor spoke to the media as he is returning back to Chennai after visiting Jharkhand. He said, "Bohot badhiya laga. Excellent. YSS (Yogoda Satsanga Society) mein tha, uske baad Chinnamasta, waha gaya tha. Bohat saalon ka iraada tha Chinnamasta jaane ke liye, isbaar Chinnamasta jaake aaya main. Bohot badhiya laga. Ye teesri baar aaya hoon main aur har saal aaunga". (Loosely translated to: I had a great time in Jharkhand. I visited YSS, went to Goddess Chinnamasta temple, where I have always wanted to go. This is my third time in Jharkhand. I will come here every year)."

On August 17, Rajinikanth visited the famous shakti peeth, Rajrappa temple, and took blessings from the divine Devi, Chinnamasta. He also graciously offered selfies to fans who mobbed him at the temple. Later, the actor also personally met Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan. He got a grand welcome from Radhakrishnan in Ranchi and expressed his happiness to meet him.

Rajinikanth has a tradition of embarking on spiritual sojourns to the serene Himalayas after completing every film. The actor resumed his spiritual journey after a very long as he earlier put a break due to health concerns and the pandemic.



About Jailer

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has made a massive comeback with the blockbuster theatrical release Jailer after two years. After Beast’s release, many had written off Nelson, but he proved his naysayers wrong along with Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander in Jailer. The film is also inching to the Rs 100 crores club at the box office.

