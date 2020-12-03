Rajinikanth reveals he is entering politics even if it will cost his life while addressing press in Chennai

Earlier in October, Rajinikanth had said that his doctors advised him not to make a political entry at the time of pandemic.

After announcing his political entry, Rajinikanth met the press on Thursday at his Poes Garden residence, where he said that he is entering politics even after his doctors advised against it. He said that the time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu, and he was ready for it. Adding that the spiritual governance will be achieved in Tamil Nadu with the help of the people, he owed that an honest and faithful government will be achieved after the Assembly Elections in the state.

While meeting the press, he said, “I have decided to enter politics to bring a massive change in Tamil Nadu. This is a much-needed mission and I am only a small instrument. If I succeed in this mission, it will also be the success of Tamil people, if I don’t succeed, it is also the defeat of people. If not now, it will be never. Like all our destinies change, the time has come for the change of Tamil Nadu’s destiny.”

On the acting front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the cop drama Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. He will be next seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has four leading ladies including Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The film’s shooting was happening at a brisk pace when the pandemic hit the country. It was reported recently that the makers are not looking to start the shooting anytime soon.

