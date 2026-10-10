Rajinikanth reveals ‘missing element’ of Jailer 2, how he still misses being a bus conductor at Super Show

Superstar Rajinikanth recently opened up about his life before stardom while promoting his upcoming film Jailer 2. At the film’s Super Show, the veteran actor reflected on his five years as a bus conductor in Bengaluru, admitting that despite achieving unparalleled success in cinema, he continues to miss his former profession. He also shared an interesting detail about his conversation with director Nelson Dilipkumar about the sequel.

Rajinikanth on his days as a bus conductor

Recalling his years before entering the film industry, Rajinikanth said, “I enjoy acting, but I am also deeply interested in working as a bus conductor. I spent five years working as a bus conductor, and even now, I still miss that job. Deep in my heart, I have always felt a strong connection to the conductor’s job. To be honest, I have never really felt like a big superstar.”

The actor also revealed that visiting Bengaluru brings back memories of his earlier days. “Whenever I visit the city, I often find myself thinking about my days as a bus conductor. Whenever I see a bus, I feel very happy. Recently, when I visited Bengaluru, I realized once again how deeply connected I am to the job. No matter what I do, a part of me will always identify as a bus conductor. Bus conductors will always remain humble in front of big personalities.”

Rajinikanth wanted Tamannaah in Jailer 2

During the event, Rajinikanth revealed that he had requested Nelson to include a song featuring Tamannaah, whose chartbuster ‘Kaavaalaa’ became a major highlight of the first film. “The only missing element in Jailer 2 is Tamannaah. I told Nelson to keep one song for Tamannaah,” he shared.

Responding to the superstar, Nelson said, “I can’t keep it just because you like it, sir.” Rajinikanth quipped, “I didn’t say I like it. If I had done whatever I liked, I would have become irrelevant and gone to Bengaluru. I’m still in the field because I’m doing what audiences are loving.”

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 will release on October 15. The film stars Rajinikanth alongside SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa. Nora Fatehi will make her Tamil debut with the special number Bindaas.

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