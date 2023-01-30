Rajinikanth reviews Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy; Here's what superstar said to director Gopichand Malineni

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, which hit the big screens for Sankranthi, is running successfully at the box office. The film not only won audiences but also got a special shoutout from none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. The superstar recently watched Veera Simha Reddy and liked it. In fact, he also called up director Gopichand Malineni and heaped praises on him. Gopichand Malineni took to Twitter and expressed his joy as he shared that Rajinikanth called him up to congratulate for Veera Simha Reddy's success. The director wrote, "This is a surreal moment for me. Received a call from the Thalaivar, The Superstar @rajinikanth sir. He watched #VeeraSimhaReddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thankyou Rajini sir."

About Veera Simha Reddy Veera Simha Reddy hit the screen for Sankranthi along with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. Despite receiving mixed initial reviews, the movie is making impressive box office collections in its first weekend. On Sunday, the team hosted a grand success party and it was a star-studded event. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Shruti Haasan is the female lead and Kannada star Duniya Vijay plays the antagonist in the drama. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, Lal, Chandrika Ravi, and P. Ravi Shankar are also part of the film. Bankrolled by the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, S Thaman composed music. Rajinikanth's upcoming films Rajinikanth will lead Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. Touted to be an action thriller, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial features Shiva Rajkumar as the antagonist, along with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in prominent roles, along with others. The superstar will be seen playing a cameo in his daughter Aishwaryaa's directorial Laal Salaam. Bankrolled by the banner Lyca Productions, Vishu Vishal and Vikranth have been roped in as the leads in the film.

