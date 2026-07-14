Rajinikanth reviews Vishnu Vishal starrer Gatta Kusthi 2: ‘You have a great sense, give us many more movies’

Vishnu Vishal starrer Gatta Kusthi 2 was released in theatres on July 3, 2026. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film is a sequel to the 2022 sports comedy Gatta Kusthi. As the film continues its theatrical run, Rajinikanth has shared his review, praising the lead cast.

Rajinikanth reviews Vishnu Vishal’s Gatta Kusthi 2

Following a phone call with Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal took to social media to share that the superstar had praised the film and encouraged him to continue making such entertainers.

The actor wrote, "What a movie. Such a fun entertainer. Movies like this just aren't coming out these days. You've given a really great performance. Aishwarya Lekshmi too, great performance. Little Zara baby, how did you cast her? She was just brilliant. Vishnu, you have a great sense for scripts. Give us many more great movies."

Vishnu further wrote, "Absolutely elated and excited to receive a call from the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth sir after he watched Gatta Kusthi 2. The best part of this journey was receiving this call from him. His words are a major motivation for the journey ahead. Thank you, sir!"

Here’s the post:

More about Gatta Kusthi 2

Gatta Kusthi 2 is set several years after the events of the first film. Veera has become a stay-at-home father, supporting his wife, Keerthi, as she balances her government job with training for the national wrestling championship. While Veera manages the household and teaches aerobics, the couple begins to clash over raising their daughter, Mathi Malar.

Sensing an opportunity, a jealous coach and rival conspirators manipulate the unsuspecting Veera in an attempt to derail Keerthi's wrestling career. The scheme drives a wedge between the couple, leaving their young daughter determined to bring them back together. Whether Veera and Keerthi can overcome the manipulation, reconcile their differences, and reunite.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Slated to release on October 15, 2026, the film serves as a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster and features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and several others in key roles.

Additionally, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Shiva Rajkumar, and Hrithik Roshan are expected to make cameo appearances in the film.

Looking ahead, the superstar also has projects like Dharman and KHxRK in his lineup.

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