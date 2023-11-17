Rajinikanth roots for India winning ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; says he’s 100% sure about it

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently spotted arriving at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and brother-in-law Ravichander Raghavendra. He was at the venue to witness the semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup happening in India.

The match was momentously won by the Indian team after a tough fight from New Zealand. After the match, Rajinikanth travelled back to Chennai where at the airport he met with media personnel. When asked about the chances of India’s victory Rajinikanth said “One and a half hours was a bit tense. But 100% World Cup is ours.”

Rajinikanth at World Cup matches

Talking about the celebrity activities during the recent India vs New Zealand match, Rajinikanth was the talk of the town and everyone was excited to see him enjoying the match live at the stadium. Moreover, many had also pointed out that this was not the first instance India won the World Cup when Superstar visited them.

Back in 2011, during the ICC World Cup hosted by India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh together, the triumph of team India under MS Dhoni’s captaincy is etched in the cricket history. That year, during the final match between India and Sri Lanka, Rajinikanth was present at the venue to watch the match, and ultimately India won it by 6 wickets.

Many have started to dub Rajinikanth as the lucky charm for India’s win in the final match and as per the Superstar’s words, India is expected to take home the World Cup this time.

Moreover, the India vs New Zealand semi-final was a fantastic game of cricket. The match that India won against New Zealand also marked a special moment for Virat Kohli, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in ODI matches.

Rajinikanth’s Workfront

Rajinikanth is all geared up to arrive in theaters next year with the film Lal Salaam which is directed by his daughter and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film has the superstar in a cameo role with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth playing the lead characters.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will be next seen in the TJ Gnanavel film, tentatively called Thalaivar 170 which features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

