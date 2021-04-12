Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to clash at the Box Office on Diwali?

It was announced by the makers of Annaatthe that the film will hit the big screens on Diwali 2020, while it is being reported that Vikram will release on the same day.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali 2021. The makers announced the same a few months back. At a time when fans are waiting to watch the film on the big screens, a new report has now surfaced online stating that Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vikram will also hit the big screens on the same day. If this report turns out to be true, then there will be a Box Office clash between the superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan after more than a decade.

Before this, the legendary actors had a Box Office clash in 2005 for their films Mumbai Express and Chandramukhi. Annaatthe, which is directed by Siruthai Siva, has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies. Today, the makers shared a glimpse of Rajinikanth from the sets of the film while revealing that they have started the shooting process. Annaatthe is touted to be a rural drama.

On the other hand, last week, photos of Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj surfaced online and it was revealed that they have started the shooting of Vikram. Though the makers have not yet revealed any other cast members, it is anticipated that more updates will be announced in the following days. When the film was announced, a short video clip was shared by the makers revealing that the film will be a gangster flick. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films.

