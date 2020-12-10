Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Fans go berserk on Twitter anticipating update from the makers on his birthday

Recently, when Rajinikanth opened up about his political party, it was speculated that the film will be shelved. However, Rajinikanth cleared the air and said that he has given his word to do the film, and thus he will finish it no matter what.

We all know that Keerthy Suresh has two big budget films in her pipeline. While one is a Kollywood film, the other is a Tollywood project. Apparently, her schedule will be tight for the next two months with the shooting of these films. It is reported that she will join the sets of Annaatthe on December 15 and she will shoot for the film for the rest of the month. After that, she will join the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in January.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is touted to be a rural drama. It has four leading ladies namely Keerthy Suresh, Nayantahra, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in some key roles. However, there has been no official update from Annaatthe’s makers regarding the shooting process. After the pandemic situation hit the country, the makers of Aanaatthe halted the shooting process while it was going on at a brisk pace in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

As far as Sarkaru Vaari Paata is concerned, it will be directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. Though the makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast members, a couple of months back, it was reported that the film will have Vidya Balan in a key role. It was rumoured recently that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was approached by the makers to play the main antagonist.

