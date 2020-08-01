Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Leaked story of the Siruthai Siva directorial goes viral on social media

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has Rajinikanth as the lead actor, while Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will be seen playing the ladies.

At a time when we all are waiting for an update about Rajinikanth’s next film titled Annaatthe, social media is now flooded with a leaked viral story, claiming to be the plotline of Annaatthe. In the leaked version of the story, all the lead characters’ names are included. While the makers have not yet issued any official clarification about the leaked version of the story, it is still being circulated on several social media applications.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has Rajinikanth as the lead actor, while Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will be seen playing the ladies. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key supporting roles. Recently, actor Arjai took to his Twitter space and shared that he would also be seen playing a key role in the film.

The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. While it was announced that the cast and crew will travel abroad for the second schedule, the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. A new rumour surfaced online stating that the film was shelved by the makers. The rumour was slammed by the makers and they assured that the film’s shooting will be resumed after the lockdown is lifted. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has reportedly been roped in to play the leading role in Kamal Haasan’s next home production. But no information has been disclosed yet.

