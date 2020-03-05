Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Makers CANCEL shooting in Kolkata due to Coronavirus scare? Find out

The makers of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe have cancelled the shooting schedule in Kolkata and Pune due to Coronavirum scare.

We all know by now that the makers of Rajiniknath’s Annaatthe recently wrapped up their shooting schedule in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City. It was reported earlier that the team will be shooting their next schedule in Kolkata and then in Pune. However, as per the media reports, the makers have cancelled the schedules in Kolkata and Pune due to Coronavirus scare. Apparently, they will start their next schedule in Ramoji Film City.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The makers of the film recently revealed the title look, which was earlier called Thalaivar 168. The film also starts four female leads - Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. While the roles of the cast are not yet revealed, some reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Rajinikanth's sister. Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish are the others stars who will be seen in pivotal roles in Annaaththe. The music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who was associated with Rajinikanth in his last two movies - Darbar and Petta.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, where he romanced Nayanthara on screen. The film also had Nivedha Thomas playing the role of Rajinikanth's daughter, while Yogi Babu was seen as his sidekick. Suniel Shetty played the main villain and the film was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film occupied the headlines recently after the distributor association claimed that the film did not fetch them the profit that Rajinikanth's film usually mints.

