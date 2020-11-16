Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Makers to come up with an official update soon

Editor Ruben, who is working in Rajinikanth's Annaatthe took to his Twitter space and stated that the makers will come up with an official announcement soon.

It was reported recently that the makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe’s shooting will not be started anytime soon owing to the pandemic situation. It was also reported that the makers will not start the shooting until after next year. However, a new report has come up stating that the makers will announce a new update regarding the film soon. Annaatthe’s director Ruben took to his Twitter space and shared the news. As soon as it came up, messages from Rajinikanth’s fans started flooding on the micro blogging website.

Editor Ruben who is working for the film, replied to a fan’s birthday wish saying that an update will be made soon. He wrote, “Thanks a lot #Annathe updates will come sooner! I too waiting for that only”. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has Rajinikanth as the lead actor, while Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will be seen playing the ladies. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key supporting roles.

See his Tweet here:

Thanks a lot #Annathe updates will come sooner! I too waiting for that only https://t.co/3AxEmcFv1O — Editor Ruben (@AntonyLRuben) November 15, 2020

The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. While it was announced that the cast and crew will travel abroad for the second schedule, the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. A new rumour surfaced online stating that the film was shelved by the makers. The rumour was slammed by the makers and they assured that the film’s shooting will be resumed after the lockdown is lifted.

