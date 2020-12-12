Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Makers to commence shooting schedule from December 15

Annaatthe’s shooting was brought to a halt when the pandemic hit while it was happening at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City with the lead actors including Rajinikanth.

While wishing Rajinikanth on his birthday, Sun Pictures, who is producing Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe, announced on Twitter that they will be restarting the shooting schedule of Annaatthe on December 15. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt when the pandemic hit while it was happening at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City with the lead actors including Rajinikanth. A couple of days back, it was reported that Rajinikanth will join the sets in January 2021.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is rumoured to be a rural drama. It has four leading ladies including National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in some key roles. Sun Pictures, who is bankrolling the film, has always kept the fans updated when the film was being shot. It is expected that they will give out more information in the upcoming days.

The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. While it was announced that the cast and crew will travel abroad for the second schedule, the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. A new rumour surfaced online recently stating that the film was shelved by the makers as Rajinikanth was going to concentrate on his political journey. However, the actor denied the claims and stated that he has given his word to the makers to finish the film, and so he will finish it.

Credits :Twitter

