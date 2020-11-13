Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Makers NOT to resume with shooting until next year?

The shooting of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva, was brought to a halt after the pandemic situation hit the nation.

After the pandemic situation hit the nation, a lockdown was imposed and shootings of all films were brought to a halt. Now, the country is on unlock mode and shootings of films are being resumed one by one. However, there has been no update from the makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe. While we are all waiting desperately for an official update regarding the film, new reports have come up stating that the makers have no plans to resume the shooting until next year.

Apparently, they decided to wait as Rajinikanth does not want to risk his health during the pandemic situation. However, no official update regarding the same has been made yet. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has Rajinikanth as the lead actor, while Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will be seen playing the ladies. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key supporting roles.

The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. While it was announced that the cast and crew will travel abroad for the second schedule, the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. A new rumour surfaced online stating that the film was shelved by the makers. The rumour was slammed by the makers and they assured that the film’s shooting will be resumed after the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :123Telugu

