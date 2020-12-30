Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Makers of Siruthai Siva directorial to commence shooting in Chennai from February?

The makers of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva paused the shooting process after 4 members tested positive for COVID 19.

The shooting process of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe was paused after four crew members tested positive for COVID 19. When we were anticipating that the film’s shooting will be resumed after two weeks, Rajinikanth’s health went for a toss and the actor was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers will commence with the shooting process from the month of February in Chennai.

Apparently, the makers have finished 75 percent of the shooting process. In his statement about quitting political plans, Rajinikanth had stated that the makers of Annaatthe were humble enough to wait for him to recover completely from the illness before starting the shooting process. He also stated that only 120 crew members worked for the film. Immediately after the news of crew members testing positive for the virus came up, Rajinikanth stated that he had tested negative for the virus.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu as the leading ladies. Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will be seen playing the key roles in Annaatthe. Before the pandemic situation hit the world, the shooting process was going at a brisk pace in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. It is expected that an announcement regarding the commencement of shooting will be announced by the makers soon.

