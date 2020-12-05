Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Makers of Siruthai Siva directorial to restart the shooting from December 15?

As per the latest reports, the makers of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe will start the shooting process on December 15.

While we are all desperately waiting to know more updates about Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe. New reports are coming up almost every day. While a couple of days back, it was reported that Rajinikanth will join the sets in January 2021, a new report has now come up stating that the makers are all set to restart the shooting process on December 15. However, an official update regarding the same has not yet been released by the makers.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is rumoured to be a rural drama. It has four leading ladies including National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in some key roles. Sun Pictures, who is bankrolling the film, have always kept the fans updated when the film was being shot. It is expected that they will give out an information in the upcoming days.

The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. While it was announced that the cast and crew will travel abroad for the second schedule, the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. A new rumour surfaced online stating that the film was shelved by the makers. The rumour was slammed by the makers and they assured that the film’s shooting will be resumed after the lockdown is lifted. It is expected that the update regarding the film’s shooting will be declared in the coming days.

